PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks UH football’s next game and the top match ups in high school sports

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Cienna Pilotin are back in the HNN Digital Center to talk the latest sports headlines.

The crew talks University of Hawaii football’s next home game against San Diego State.

Plus, some interesting match ups in the high school football and girls volleyball seasons as the state tournament looms.

And a special shout out to a co-host who’s on a well deserved break!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.