Tributes
HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado

Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains, but they believe they spotted Bigfoot instead.(Shannon Parker/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:45 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTON, Colo. (Gray News) – A woman claims to have captured new photos and videos of Bigfoot on camera during a train ride in Colorado.

Shannon Parker said she was taking the Narrow Gauge Railroad Train from Silverton to Durango on Sunday when she saw something interesting in the mountains.

Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk in the mountains, but they believe they spotted Bigfoot instead.

Parker said she took photos on her phone as another passenger recorded video.

“I don’t know about y’all, but We Believe!!” Parker wrote alongside a video she posted on Facebook.

Just three or four people on the train said they got a glimpse of the creature.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old woman has died after driving off the H-1 Freeway overpass near Honolulu’s airport...
Woman dies after car tumbles off H-1 overpass near Honolulu’s airport
Victor and Vincent Parengit
Hawaii brothers on a road trip in Arizona were shot when they stopped at a gas station
Lonokailua-Hewett retired from the Maui Fire Department in 2019.
Former MFD chief warns focus in Lahaina disaster should be on prevention, not finger-pointing
William Bishop, 76, was reported missing on Jan. 22.
Woman sought for information on troubling Hawaii Island missing persons case
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
US and Qatar agree to prevent disbursal of recently unfrozen Iranian funds as Israel-Hamas war rages

Latest News

FILE - With the grant money, in the future some vaccines may come in the form of nasal sprays...
Federal agency awards $500 million to develop nasal COVID-19 vaccines
The Supreme Court avoided a catastrophic accident last year when an enormous piece of marble at...
The Supreme Court avoided disaster when a hunk of marble fell in a courtyard used by justices
The Maui Fire Department’s 39th recruit class is conducting wildland live fire training in...
MFD to conduct live fire trainings in Central Maui through next week
A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday....
A teacher is dead and 2 people are wounded after a France stabbing attack that echoes 2020 killing
The shooting took place in the garage for the airport’s Terminal D, which was temporarily...
Police officer killed, another wounded in shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage