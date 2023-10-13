HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

MPD: Newest list of those missing following Lahaina disaster down to 7 names

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The newest list of people unaccounted for following the Lahaina wildfire includes 7 names, down from 3 last week as the work of identifying victims continues.

The death toll from the disaster stands at 98.

Of those, 96 have been identified.

The latest victims publicly named: Dale Richter, 66, and Leslie Smith, 80, both of Lahaina.

Authorities have spent weeks whittling down the list of unaccounted for — from thousands shortly after the disaster to hundreds and then to dozens.

Special Section: Those We Lost in Lahaina

Those with loved ones who are unaccounted for but not on the list are encouraged to contact MPD immediately, file a formal report and submit DNA to help with identification.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier has said he is hopeful that every one of the victims of the devastating wildfire that destroyed Lahaina town will be officially identified.

To see the newest list of the missing, click here.

Caption

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old woman has died after driving off the H-1 Freeway overpass near Honolulu’s airport...
Woman dies after car tumbles off H-1 overpass near Honolulu’s airport
Victor and Vincent Parengit
Hawaii brothers on a road trip in Arizona were shot when they stopped at a gas station
Lonokailua-Hewett retired from the Maui Fire Department in 2019.
Former MFD chief warns focus in Lahaina disaster should be on prevention, not finger-pointing
The Hilo native spent part of the summer volunteering with the Hope Services Street Medicine...
He’s breaking barriers for Micronesians in Hawaii — and giving back along the way
For many years, Costa continued her work with Honolulu City Lights long after her retirement in...
Carol Costa, the ‘mother’ of Honolulu’s beloved City Lights celebration, dies at 80

Latest News

FILE - Overhead lights illuminate a tunnel inside the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility.
Military, state officials seek to reassure public ahead of project to empty 100M gallons of fuel from Red Hill
Shark warning signs were posted after an aggressive shark was spotted at 7 p.m. Sunday (Image:...
Warning signs posted after multiple ‘aggressive’ tiger sharks spotted off Electric Beach
Wildfire survivors allowed to return to two more Lahaina burn zones this week
Wildfire survivors allowed to return to two more Lahaina burn zones this week
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected to persist into next week
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, October 13, 2023