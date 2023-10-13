Tributes
MFD to conduct live fire trainings in Central Maui through next week

The Maui Fire Department’s 39th recruit class is conducting wildland live fire training in...
The Maui Fire Department’s 39th recruit class is conducting wildland live fire training in Waikapu, across from the Maui Tropical Plantation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:43 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAIKAPU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Don’t be surprised if you see billowing smoke this weekend in parts of Central Maui.

The Maui Fire Department’s 39th recruit class is conducting wildland live fire training in Waikapu, across from the Maui Tropical Plantation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Similar trainings are planned for next week Monday and Tuesday at the same time.

MFD said it will have three relief engines, two safety officers, six wildland training cadre personnel and 15 fire department recruits on site to ensure proper management and safety during this critical phase of recruit training.

