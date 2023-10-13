Tributes
HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man who donated kidney to wife now on receiving end of organ transplant

Dan and Janice Walker were married for 29 years. (Walker family, KMOV)
By KMOV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:16 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A couple was joined by more than just their marriage vows when a Missouri man gave his wife the gift of life by donating a kidney. Decades later, he found himself in need of a transplant.

“Me and my wife met on a blind date, got married shortly after, then we found out she needed a kidney,” recalled Dan Walker. “I got tested and was a close enough match, so I donated a kidney to her.”

Dan and Janice Walker were married for 29 years.

The donated kidney eventually developed cancer and had to be removed. Earlier this year, she suffered a heart attack and was in the ICU for 25 days before dying on March 17.

“I was blessed to have her with with me for those years, and I just can’t be bitter about anything, you know?” her husband said.

He kept the positive attitude, even when the one kidney he had left started wearing out.

A few weeks ago, Dan Walker got the call that they had found a kidney. But, at the last minute, it didn’t work out.

“I’m sure the kidney went somewhere else, or it wasn’t meant to be,” he said.

On Sept. 30, he got a call for a second time and received a new kidney on Oct. 1.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old woman has died after driving off the H-1 Freeway overpass near Honolulu’s airport...
Woman dies after car tumbles off H-1 overpass near Honolulu’s airport
Victor and Vincent Parengit
Hawaii brothers on a road trip in Arizona were shot when they stopped at a gas station
Lonokailua-Hewett retired from the Maui Fire Department in 2019.
Former MFD chief warns focus in Lahaina disaster should be on prevention, not finger-pointing
William Bishop, 76, was reported missing on Jan. 22.
Woman sought for information on troubling Hawaii Island missing persons case
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
US and Qatar agree to prevent disbursal of recently unfrozen Iranian funds as Israel-Hamas war rages

Latest News

FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" sit...
Man expected to plead guilty to stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers from museum
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
GOP quickly eyes Trump-backed hardliner Jim Jordan as House speaker but not all Republicans back him
One of the city's new smart parking meters in Chinatown.
Glitch leads to a lot of extra time on some of the city’s new parking meters
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the...
Biden administration awards $7 billion for ‘clean hydrogen’ hubs across the country to help replace fossil fuels