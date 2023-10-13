Tributes
Mala Wharf reopening to boaters this weekend but fishing remains prohibited

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:30 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than two months since flames tore through Lahaina, a popular wharf is reopening to boaters starting this weekend, the state announced on Thursday.

Mala Wharf reopens this Saturday at 6 a.m., which is much sooner than anticipated.

The state initially planned to open the ramp in about two months but after numerous complaints officials found a temporary office trailer for Harbor Agents, which they said was required to open the ramp.

The safety zone implemented by the U.S. Coast Guard, which limits ocean access near Mala, and the County of Maui land-side access restriction in and around Mala Wharf will be lifted Saturday.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says restrooms will be open with non-potable water, but the water is not safe to drink.

Fishing is also prohibited because its still unclear if fish are safe to eat off that shoreline.

Signs have been put up along the wharf warning people of potential health risks from exposure to contaminants in the water.

Only boaters with existing permits will be allowed and there are special rules for commercial operators.

The following rules apply until further notice and only for current Mala Wharf permit holders:

  • Existing Mala Wharf commercial permittees in good standing may access the Mala ramp on weekdays only. It is closed to commercial activity on weekends and all holidays.
  • Commercial operators will be required to shuttle their passengers to the facility in order to reduce vehicle traffic in the surrounding area and minimize visitors traveling through fire-impacted areas.
  • All permitted shoreline commercial activities will be prohibited due to water quality concerns.
  • Shoreline commercial permittees will be notified when their operations can resume.

The state said commercial permittees are being informed by letter of commercial vessel operations opening next Monday.

