Carol Costa, the ‘mother’ of Honolulu’s beloved City Lights celebration, dies at 80

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Affectionately known as the “Mother of Honolulu City Lights,” Carol Costa is being remembered after her recent passing.

The longtime organizer and former spokesperson for Honolulu Mayor Frank Fasi died Tuesday in hospice care. She was 80 years old.

The family recalled she started the Honolulu City Lights festival in 1985 when Mayor Fasi expressed that City Hall was not festive enough during the holidays.

At the time, Costa worked as his press secretary. She was then tasked with decorating the courtyard lawn, and hence the tradition was born.

The festival started with a 50-foot tree and some snowmen sculpted with chicken wire and leftover fabric, the family said. It gradually grew to include the beloved characters like Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele.

Today, there’s a wreath contest, indoor and outdoor displays, and Kapolei Hale even puts together their own city lights celebration.

The family says she continued to volunteer with the festival long after she retired in 2004.

Born and raised in Oakland, Calif., she moved to the islands with a journalism degree from San Jose State University and worked as a reporter for a small publication known as the Waikiki Sun Press.

She joined the City & County in 1974.

“Carol had a deep love of Hawaii. She absolutely loved our state,” her husband Buddy Costa said. “She was a very kind and gentle person; she embraced my Hawaiian extended family. She was a hard worker and dedicated to her work and volunteer duties. She was accepting of who I was in all ways. I got the better part of the deal.”

Having dealt with reporters as the mayor’s spokesperson, other journalists also took note of her dedication and aloha.

“Carol loved the city and was a devoted public servant,” former reporter TV Keoki Kerr said. “Sometimes I’d disagree strongly with the veracity of statements from certain city department heads and the mayors that Carol served, but she always maintained her integrity and pleasant personality in every stressful situation.”

Costa is survived by her husband and daughter, along with her brother, Robert Swensen and a granddaughter. Services are pending.

