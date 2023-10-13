Lahaina students set to return to home campuses starting next week

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s fall break for public schools across the state this week but students are set to return to the classroom on Monday. That means many Lahaina students will return to their home campuses too.

Lahainaluna high students will return on Monday, after weeks of sharing the grounds of Kalanihakoi High in Kihei.

Lahaina Intermediate is back on Tuesday, while King Kamehameha III and Princess Nahienaena Elementary students will return on Wednesday.

The DOE says extensive testing of air, drinking water and soil quality have shown the campuses are safe for students to return after the fall break.

Meanwhile, King Kamehameha III Elementary was destroyed in the wildfire on Aug. 8.

Students and staff from King Kamehameha III will be sharing campus facilities with Nahienaena until a temporary school site at Pulelehua opens.

And they’re not going in empty-handed. Thanks to the Hawaii State Teachers Association and community members Lahaina students will be heading back to class with some new gear.

Hundreds of families picked up free backpacks filled with school supplies on Thursday. We’re told more than 800 backpacks were distributed.

Kamehameha Schools also provided school supplies and secured a donation of 3,000 backpacks from Lands’ End.

In September, dozens of volunteers — which included teachers and retirees — gathered at Windward Mall here on Oahu to fill the backpacks with supplies, pack them into boxes, and load them onto a Matson shipping container.

The state Department of Education says their focus is on getting students safely back into classrooms with their peers and in their own community.

