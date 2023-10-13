Lahaina architecture firm helping fire victims rebuild by providing free services

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kasprzycki Designs is providing free design and permitting services to Lahaina fire survivors.

“Really thought about it, thought about many different ideas, and then we came up with this project that we’re working on, the Hoola Lahaina Project,” said Principal Architect Atom Kasprzycki.

Hoola in Hawaiian means to give life, to revive, to heal.

Kasprzycki was born in Hawaii, raised in Lahaina, and has been in business in West Maui for almost 25 years. So, he says this project is personal for him.

“Everyone has someone they know that’s been affected by the fire. Whether it’s someone who lost a home or who have lost a loved one,” Kasprzycki said.

More than two months after the fires, Kasprzycki’s father Paul is still unaccounted for.

“My dad didn’t make it out of the fire. He’s still on the missing list. So, we’re waiting to... we kind of know he didn’t make it out,” he said.

Kasprzycki said normally, it would cost him approximately $40,000 per project. But he and his team are doing it all for free because he says giving back to their community is healing.

They are taking inquiries until the end of the month.

They hope to start working on designs next month.

“If someone wants a more kind of Hawaiiana plantation style home, we’re going to have detailing and other exterior finish materials that really push the project in that direction. There may be some other people that want more of a modern farmhouse or something like that and we’ll have some detailing that’s thought out that gives that to them.”

Kasprzycki said his goal is to evoke the same charm and the original feel the beloved Lahaina town had.

For more information about the Hoola Lahaina Project , click here.

