HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:04 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Court records show Joran van der Sloot is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 18, along with sentencing.

WBRC, District Judge Anna M Manasco entered the order late afternoon on Friday.

In June of this year, van der Sloot pleaded not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges.

Van der Sloot is the chief suspect in the disappearance of Alabama teen Natalee Holloway.

The plea and sentencing hearing will be held at the Hugo L Black U.S. Courthouse in Birmingham.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old woman has died after driving off the H-1 Freeway overpass near Honolulu’s airport...
Woman dies after car tumbles off H-1 overpass near Honolulu’s airport
Victor and Vincent Parengit
Hawaii brothers on a road trip in Arizona were shot when they stopped at a gas station
Lonokailua-Hewett retired from the Maui Fire Department in 2019.
Former MFD chief warns focus in Lahaina disaster should be on prevention, not finger-pointing
The Hilo native spent part of the summer volunteering with the Hope Services Street Medicine...
He’s breaking barriers for Micronesians in Hawaii — and giving back along the way
For many years, Costa continued her work with Honolulu City Lights long after her retirement in...
Carol Costa, the ‘mother’ of Honolulu’s beloved City Lights celebration, dies at 80

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Audio of 911 calls from a deadly August wildfire released late Thursday by Maui County...
911 calls from deadly Lahaina wildfire show residents’ terror and panic in a desperate bid to escape
The governor sought to reassure the public Friday as crews prepare to kick off the Red Hill...
Governor seeks to reassure public ahead of project to empty 100M gallons of fuel from Red Hill
They said while the historic project, which kicks off Monday, is not without risk it comes...
Governor, military seek to reassure public ahead of historic project to empty fuel from Red Hill
A federal judge on Friday denied a bid by immigration advocates to prohibit U.S. officials from...
Judge denies bid to prohibit US border officials from turning back asylum-seekers at land crossings