Joint news conference planned ahead of major effort to empty Red Hill facility of fuel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor, other elected and government leaders and military officials will hold a news conference Friday as crews prepare to kick off a months-long project to remove 100 million gallons of fuel from the Red Hill underground storage facility.

The news conference is set for 10 a.m. at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Hawaii News Now will carry the news conference live across its digital platforms.

The defueling of the facility will officially begin Monday.

Using gravity draining, crews will empty about 104 million gallons of fuel from the facility through pipelines that extend across three miles of tunnels to a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam pier.

Officials expect the de-fueling to take about three months.

The military agreed to empty Red Hill in the wake of the November 2021 fuel spill at the facility, which tainted a water system that served more than 90,000 customers.

Thousands were sickened and a criminal probe into the incident is ongoing.

