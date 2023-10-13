Tributes
HFD investigating overnight single-story house fire in Kalihi

Honolulu fire trucks
Honolulu fire trucks(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a single-story house fire in Kalihi that broke out overnight.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Gulick Avenue, across from Kalihi Waena Elementary School.

It took fire crews around 45 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters said there were no occupants in the abandoned home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

This story may be updated.

