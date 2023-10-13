Hawaii brothers on a road trip in Arizona were shot when they stopped at a gas station

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two brothers from Hawaii are recovering after being shot during a road trip in Arizona.

Sheriffs said suspect Vincent Ogawa allegedly opened fire at Victor and Vincent Parengit when the pair stopped at a gas station to check on one of their motorcycles.

The incident happened on Saturday night in a small town called Seligman.

The brothers were shot in the arm and stomach, but are now in stable condition.

Officials said Ogawa was arrested at the gas station after being identified on surveillance video.

The families of the Parengit brothers have started a GoFundMe to cover medical costs. Click here to donate.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.