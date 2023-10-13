Glitch leads to a lot of extra time on some of the city’s new parking meters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the primary functions of a parking meter is to limit the amount of time a vehicle can be left in a stall.

But what if the meter told you that you could stay for 22 hours or more?

That’s one of the extended times we found on parking meters around Honolulu. One lucky motorist on Lunalilo Street had 12 hours and 41 minutes remaining on the meter.

Another one on South Beretania had 22 hours, 56 minutes.

We had expected to find one meter with the problem there. Instead, there were four more meters that had the same problem.

“This is the new system right?” asked passerby Cole Moore. “Well, buss’ already.”

In a statement, the city’s Department of Transportation Services said about 200 of the city’s 4,200 parking meters experienced the issue, which was related to the recent upgrade to 4G. The meters cost nearly $4 million and were installed just this past summer.

From South Beretania near Ward Avenue, we drove to the Chinatown area and found several more meters with hours and hours of time.

“That’s pretty crazy,” said Paul Strouse, who owns a photography studio in Chinatown. “I don’t know what you’re getting charged if its 24 hours on the meter. I don’t know.”

The city didn’t say exactly what caused the problem, but stated that the vendor, IPS Group, has been working on it since Tuesday.

DTS also said the extra time won’t result in any extra charges to the customer.

Time is running out, however, if you want to take advantage of the extended time. The vendor has told the city that once that time expires, the meters should return to normal operations.

