Jim Kauahikaua, first Native Hawaiian to lead Hawaii Volcano Observatory, dies at 72

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Noted Hawaii Island geophysicist and volcanologist Jim Kauahikaua has died.

His family says he died Sunday morning.

His career as a geophysicist spanned many years.

According to his USGS bio, he started working with the United States Geological Survey as a non-seismic geophysicist who focused on focused studying Hawaiian volcanoes and the flows of lava by using electrical geophysics and magnetic field and gravity variation.

As a Kamehameha Schools alumnus, he went on to further his education at both Pomona College, and the University of Hawaii at Manoa where he earned his MS and PhD in geophysics.

As a long time Hawaii-Island resident, Kauahikaua went on to become the first Native Hawaiian to be named scientist-in-charge at the Hawaii Volcano Observatory.

He held the position from 2004 to 2015.

Even after his step down, he remained at HVO and helped the observatory throughout Kilauea’s 2018 eruption in lower Puna.

Kauahikaua was 72 years old.

