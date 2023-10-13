First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weekend ahead with light winds and spotty showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trades will allow local breezes to play a much larger role in this upcoming week’s wind pattern. The air mass will remain dry with only brief, isolated showers favoring windward areas, particularly windward-facing mauka slopes. Rainfall will continue to be limited across much of the state, though slightly higher shower chances are anticipated across Kauai this weekend.

A medium-period northwest swell produce moderate surf along exposed north and west facing shores from early Friday morning into Saturday. A moderate, long-period north-northwest swell is expected to arrive Saturday. A much larger, long-period northwest swell will arrive next Tuesday. This swell may cause surf to reach the High Surf Warning criteria along most north and west facing shores.

