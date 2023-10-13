First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weekend ahead with light winds and spotty showers

Tributes
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:15 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trades will allow local breezes to play a much larger role in this upcoming week’s wind pattern. The air mass will remain dry with only brief, isolated showers favoring windward areas, particularly windward-facing mauka slopes. Rainfall will continue to be limited across much of the state, though slightly higher shower chances are anticipated across Kauai this weekend.

A medium-period northwest swell produce moderate surf along exposed north and west facing shores from early Friday morning into Saturday. A moderate, long-period north-northwest swell is expected to arrive Saturday. A much larger, long-period northwest swell will arrive next Tuesday. This swell may cause surf to reach the High Surf Warning criteria along most north and west facing shores.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Early Weather Report - Wednesday, October 11, 2023