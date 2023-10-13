Federal OSHA demands safety answers days from historic Red Hill defueling

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HNN Investigates has learned federal workplace safety regulators want the Navy to investigate alleged hazards at its Red Hill tanks. It all comes as the military’s historic defueling of the facility is set to start on Monday.

Pearl Harbor is buzzing with preparations. Four tankers are arriving at the base each carrying 11 million gallons of fuel and ready to take roughly 104 million gallons of fuel from the Red Hill underground facility to Kalaeloa, San Diego and the Philippines.

“We are ready to go with our roving security and fire watch personnel in the facility at all times,” said Commander Nico Melendez, Joint Task Force-Red Hill spokesman.

HNN Investigates obtained a letter sent on Tuesday from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Honolulu Area Office to Naval Supply Systems Command about alleged workplace hazards at Red Hill.

It said complaints include;

- “Only one exit and workers need to travel a very far distance... 1,000 to 5,000 plus feet through a potentially hazardous area.”

- “Emergency plan appears to provide self-contained breathing apparatus for some of the workers for escape,” but the “egress path to the tunnel entry will require more time than the supply of air.”

- and that fire fighting “training provided is questionable.”

OSHA wants the Naval Supply Systems Command to “immediately investigate the alleged conditions and make any necessary corrections” while reporting back by October 18 just two days after Joint Task Force Red Hill will start defueling.

Walter Chun is the former the director of OSHA’s Hawaii office and is part of the EPA’s Red Hill Community Representation Initiative, a civilian oversite group. He made the complaint to OSHA.

“I don’t think they’ve made provisions to safely evacuate people in case of an emergency,” said Chun.

He wants defueling as soon as possible to protect the aquifer, but he’s worried about safety.

“I’m concerned that in their zeal to get it done that they’ve missed something and we are going to be jeopardizing the lives of people that are working there,” said Chun.

Both the EPA and DOH have conditionally approved the plan by the Joint Task Force.

“With those two final approvals in the books, we are just doing our final preparations,” said Melendez.

In a statement, the Joint Task Force-Red Hill said in part it’s taken extra precautionary measures to reduce risk and ensure the safety of all personnel; emergency evacuation of the tunnel is codified in its response plan; and that Federal Fire is position at Red Hill 24-7 and can respond in 5 minutes.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.