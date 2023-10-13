Council approves plan for clearing debris from fire-ravaged properties in Lahaina

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a big step toward recovery for Lahaina. the Maui County Council has approved a plan for removal of fire debris. Property owners will be given a choice of cleaning up themselves or having the Army Corps of Engineers do the work.

What remains is a discussion over where to dispose of the rubble.

The debris removal program is modeled after clean-up after California wildfires, where the vast majority of owners allowed contractors to clean their land down to just below the topsoil.

But there is still an issue about where the debris from more than 2,000 properties will end up.

The EPA is nearing the end the first phase of the clean-up, collecting toxic materials for shipment to the mainland. Phase two is removal of the remaining debris.

The plan approved Thursday by the Maui council is almost identical to one that transformed fire-ravaged California communities open ground for rebuilding.

Maui County Deputy Corporation Council Mike Hopper explained the details of the program proposed by the county administration as Bill 86 was approved unanimously Thursday.

“The intent is to make sure the property gets cleaned up in a regulated fashion that is safe,” Hopper said. “And we sort of modeled that after what other jurisdictions have done.”

In California, before excavators moved in, property owners chose whether to hand over the debris removal payment from their insurance and have the federal government contractors do the work or do it on their own, under the same safety and disposal standards.

Maui County planner Erin Wade said insurance payments would not likely have been enough for most people to hire their own contractors.

“For the vast majority of folks we believe cost effective-wise and for health and safety, it’s going to be to the advantage of people to use the government program,” Wade told council members.

Owners who don’t respond to the program could face fines from the county.

Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura, whose district includes 21 homes lost in the Upcountry Maui wildfires, said private debris removal in California cost about $70,000 per lot.

She said the cost here would likely be higher and owners must find a specialized contractor.

“It cannot just be like my uncle,” she told Hawaii News Now.

“I would hire my uncle to do debris removal on this, if they are from a construction company, certified, understands all that’s required.”

At Thursday’s meeting, some objected to the “all or nothing” choice.

John Sarter, who said he has construction experience, hoped things like concrete slabs or cinder block posts could be saved even if a property owners opts for a government contractor.

“This can save a lot of money in tearing out and in debris removal and disposal and then also for rebuilding for people,” Sarter said.

The “right of entry” form to allow the government access to the properties does allow owners to identify portions of the property they do not want cleared.

But exactly how that would work with potentially contaminated material remains to be seen.

The other big questio is where to put potentially millions of tons of non-toxic debris.

Wade, from the county, said the plan now is to dispose on island.

“It is removed by essentially a hazmat team in a light truck burrito, wrapped, and brought to a facility here on island,” she said.

But Rebecca Wimmer, a retired Lahaina teacher, said the volcanic island is not a good place to store potentially hazardous material.

“In every conversation I’ve had with residents that are from Lahaina, they do not want remains of the town left on the island,” Wimmer said.

Rita Ryan, who described herself as a resilience advocate, said ash and rubble that potentially contains human remains must be treated with dignity and respect on island.

“Containerizing this and shipping it off the island is absolutely irresponsible and inappropriate,” she said. “We need to deal with Lahaina remains right here on Maui.”

That amount of debris may require construction of a whole new landfill or disposal site — a process that can easily get tied up in politics and potentially impact the timeline.

