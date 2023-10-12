Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman charged after daughter falls from roof of moving car and fractures skull, police say

A northwestern Indiana woman faces several charges after her 11-year-old daughter suffered...
A northwestern Indiana woman faces several charges after her 11-year-old daughter suffered multiple injuries falling from the roof of her moving car, court records say.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:13 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) - A northwestern Indiana woman faces several charges after her 11-year-old daughter suffered multiple injuries falling from the roof of her moving car, court records say.

Records show the 36-year-old Portage woman was booked into the Porter County Jail on Tuesday and charged with two felony counts of neglect of a dependent, two misdemeanor counts of criminal recklessness and misdemeanor false informing stemming from the Aug. 3 incident, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported Wednesday.

A witness told police “the little girl said ‘Hi’ then ‘I’m going to fall,’” before falling to a street and being knocked unconscious, according to records.

The child suffered a skull fracture, a concussion and multiple abrasions to a shoulder, foot, elbow and side, police said.

The witness told police he saw the woman get out of the car, grab her daughter by an arm, place the child in the vehicle and drive away.

The woman told police she allows her daughter and her 9-year-old son to hang on to the back of her car and ride skateboards. She said she was driving 4 to 5 mph (about 6 to 8 kph) when she realized the girl had fallen off her skateboard, police said. She said she believed the girl struck her head, so she picked her up and drove her home.

But the witness told police that the girl was on the roof of the car and that he had also seen her driving with her children on top of it previously.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zippy's hosts grand opening event for first location in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Next stop, Vegas: Zippy’s gets a big Hawaii welcome in Sin City
Man, 23, seriously injured in apparent stabbing at Kapolei shopping center
24-year-old indicted for attempted murder in violent West Oahu attack
Lahaina Harbor
Lahaina tour, charter fishing operators appeal to state for solutions to get them back to work
Hawaii Island police arrest man, 36, after alleged road rage shooting
Big Island police: Suspect opened fire on driver in alleged road rage incident
Ramona volunteers with the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund teaching workers at Hamad...
Family of Hawaii woman stuck in Gaza urges government, UN to help her evacuate safely

Latest News

Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
Powerball player in California snags $1.73 billion lottery jackpot
Hope Services Hawaii has taken some of it's shelter space and transformed it into a small...
‘Focus on healing’: Innovative hospital partnership aims to offer respite to those on the streets
State data shows the October 8th reopening of West Maui didn’t bring in a huge surge in visitor
What tourism reboot? Lackluster Maui arrivals have industry bracing for slow rebound
William Bishop, 76, was reported missing on Jan. 22.
Woman sought for information on troubling Hawaii Island missing persons case