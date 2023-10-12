Woman, 57, dies after driving off H-1 Freeway overpass near Honolulu’s airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 57-year-old woman has died after driving off the H-1 Freeway overpass near Honolulu’s airport late Wednesday night, authorities said.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the airport offramp.

HPD said the woman was speeding on the H-1, where she plowed into a concrete guardrail and fell off. They said the car overturned and landed on Aolele street.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

HPD said speed is a factor in the crash but it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.

This is the 42nd traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 37 during the same time last year.

An investigation is ongoing.

