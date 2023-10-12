Tributes
What tourism reboot? Lackluster Maui arrivals have industry bracing for slow rebound

On Sunday, two months after the Lahaina disaster, the state officially reopened West Maui to tourism. There was lots of fanfare and debate.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:08 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
But when it came to actual visitor arrivals, the difference was decidedly underwhelming.

But when it came to actual visitor arrivals, the difference was decidedly underwhelming.

New data shows almost 4,000 domestic passengers came to Maui on Oct. 8 — almost double what it was in the days following the disaster but actually lower than the figure on Oct. 7.

Lisa Paulson, with the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, says companies are bracing for a slow rebound. “We are seeing some stronger occupancy numbers for our Wailea and Central Maui properties and Hana, but its going to a be a while,” said Paulson.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires Disaster

That’s because this weekend’s numbers are 30% to 40% below what was seen during the same time last year. Paulson also notes some of this week’s passengers are not all visitors.

“It is fall break so we have to remember we have some of our kamaiana are traveling between islands visiting family and loved ones,” Paulson said.

Although Paulson says South Maui is seeing an increase in hotel occupancy, it’s only expected to be at 50%for the Thanksgiving season. She says typically about 75% of the rooms are filled.

