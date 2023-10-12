Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Servco Pacific’s Automotive Technician Internship Program

Sponsored by Servco Pacific Inc.
Archie Eusebio, Program Manager and Gene Murata, Senior HR Recruiter, give an insight into the Servco Automotive Technician Program!
By HI Now Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:43 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HI Now) - This summer, Servco Pacific Inc. (Servco) hosted its first Automotive Technician Internship Program for high school students. The goal of the six-week program was to introduce students to the automotive industry and provide unique hands-on experience on what a career as an automotive technician could look like.

Ten interns had the opportunity to rotate through various automotive retail and distribution locations, learning the trade as an automotive technician.

Archie Eusebio, Program Manager and Gene Murata, Senior HR Recruiter, give an insight into the creation of the program and what the Servco Automotive Technician Program was like.

For more information, visit www.servco.com

Copyright 2023 KHNL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zippy's hosts grand opening event for first location in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Next stop, Vegas: Zippy’s gets a big Hawaii welcome in Sin City
Man, 23, seriously injured in apparent stabbing at Kapolei shopping center
24-year-old indicted for attempted murder in violent West Oahu attack
Lahaina Harbor
Lahaina tour, charter fishing operators appeal to state for solutions to get them back to work
Hawaii Island police arrest man, 36, after alleged road rage shooting
Big Island police: Suspect opened fire on driver in alleged road rage incident
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden confirms Americans among hostages captured in Israel, condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas militants