Servco Pacific’s Automotive Technician Internship Program

HONOLULU (HI Now) - This summer, Servco Pacific Inc. (Servco) hosted its first Automotive Technician Internship Program for high school students. The goal of the six-week program was to introduce students to the automotive industry and provide unique hands-on experience on what a career as an automotive technician could look like.

Ten interns had the opportunity to rotate through various automotive retail and distribution locations, learning the trade as an automotive technician.

Archie Eusebio, Program Manager and Gene Murata, Senior HR Recruiter, give an insight into the creation of the program and what the Servco Automotive Technician Program was like.

For more information, visit www.servco.com

