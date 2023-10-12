Retired Maui fire commander says focus should be on lack of water in Lahaina

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A retired Maui fire commander says he believes there is nothing anyone could have done differently specifically on August 8th to change the outcome of what’s now the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history.

However, the former battalion chief says there are definitely preventative measures that could have been done years, months, even weeks prior to that horrific day.

It’s hard to find the words to describe how strong the wind was, or how fierce the fire was in Lahaina on August 8th. The videos don’t do it justice. It’s something no one in our lifetimes had ever experienced before.

“I have no idea what that even looks like,” said Amos Lonokailua-Hewett.

Lonokailua-Hewett retired from the Maui Fire Department in 2019 after 25 years of service to his community.

He was the incident commander back in 2018 when wind-whipped flames by former Hurricane Lane scorched 22 homes and severely burned a woman. However, no lives were lost, and the town of Lahaina was saved.

“In 2018, I was this close numerous times in the evening to losing it all,” he said.

Many compare the 2018 fire to the 2023 fire.

However, Lonokailua-Hewett said the two have very little in common.

For example, the timeline.

The “Lane Fire” broke out around 1:00 a.m. The 2023 “Dora Fire” first started around 6:40 a.m. and about three hours later, it was declared 100% contained. However, it reignited later that afternoon.

“The landscape is hot. All of the fields are preheated, including the structures, which makes it readily ignitable, and that’s a really, really, really big difference,” said Lonokailua-Hewett.

He said another example is location.

The 2018 “Lane Fire” broke out in Kaua’ula Valley in the mountains above Lahaina.

“I had time. Time to organize resources to protect different areas.”

The “Dora Fire” started off Lahainaluna Road in the middle of Lahaina.

“There is no time to organize,” Lonokailua-Hewett said.

The former commander said the winds were also stronger in the Dora wildfire, evident by the number of power poles that were downed.

Critics have questioned government’s response to the disaster, noting that key personnel weren’t in Maui’s Emergency Operations Center on the day of the blaze, communications broke down and residents were given little or no time to evacuate.

Lonokailua-Hewett says there’s always room for improvement, but he believes the focus should be far beyond what happened specifically that day.

“Leadership of 2023, the officers on the ground doing their best to save Lahaina … those are the same heroes that helped me in 2018,” he said. “I don’t think the operation of that day, the outcome changes.”

So, what would have saved the beloved town of Lahaina? And all the lives that were lost? And how can Maui County officials prevent this from ever happening again?

Lonokailua-Hewett says you have to know the past to understand the present and to change the future.

“The Kaua’ula winds comes to my mind,” he said.

Literature tells us the Kaua’ula Wind is famous for its power. Clocked at 120 miles an hour. Coming from Iao Valley down Kaua’ula Valley and known to tear down everything in its path.

So, what has prevented deadly and devastating firestorms from happening in the past?

“Lahainaluna, the alma mater, it talks about Malu ‘ulu o Lele, which means that this is a place where there were ‘ulu groves,” Lonokailua-Hewett said. “That’s protection for sure. Which means that there also was water. The Alma Mater also says ua kilikilihune Hoʻopulu i ke oho o ka palai, which means the sprinkling rain that used to dampen the fronds of the palai. Those are examples of water being present here.”

For more than a century, water was diverted to irrigate the plantations in Lahaina.

The fight over water in West Maui continues today.

Lonokailua-Hewett says if something it’s done, history will repeat itself.

“The winds will come back. This town will always be hot. So, there’s always going to be potential for fire,” he said. “So, unless we do something about the surrounding areas around our community … the devastation will return.”

