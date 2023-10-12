Tributes
HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Milky Way may be missing mass after stars seen behaving strangely, study says

Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.
Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.(NASA / JPL-Caltech / Susan Stolovy (SSC/Caltech) et al.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have determined our galaxy may weigh less than previously thought.

Weighing a galaxy is a complicated process that involves measuring the speed at which stellar bodies travel and extrapolating from there to determine a galaxy’s total mass.

Researchers now believe our galaxy is the weight of trillions of suns combined lighter.

They arrived at this hypothesis using recent measurements from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite.

The measurements show suspiciously slow-moving stars on the outskirts of the Milky Way.

The new findings have profound implications for scientists’ understanding of dark matter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old woman has died after driving off the H-1 Freeway overpass near Honolulu’s airport...
Woman dies after car tumbles off H-1 overpass near Honolulu’s airport
William Bishop, 76, was reported missing on Jan. 22.
Woman sought for information on troubling Hawaii Island missing persons case
Lahaina Harbor
Lahaina tour, charter fishing operators appeal to state for solutions to get them back to work
Hawaii Island police arrest man, 36, after alleged road rage shooting
Big Island police: Suspect opened fire on driver in alleged road rage incident
Ramona volunteers with the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund teaching workers at Hamad...
Family of Hawaii woman stuck in Gaza urges government, UN to help her evacuate safely

Latest News

Lonokailua-Hewett retired from the Maui Fire Department in 2019.
Former MFD chiefs warns focus in Lahaina disaster should be on prevention, not finger-pointing
The violence in the Middle East is affecting people around the world, including here in the...
Hawaii synagogue plans vigil for those killed following Hamas attacks on Israel
FILE - Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the singing group The Isley Brothers, has died at...
Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, dies at age 84
A generic red-colored candy is shown here. California has become the first state to ban red dye...
California becomes first state to ban red dye No. 3, found in 12,000+ food products
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government