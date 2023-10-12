Tributes
Maui County proposes 3 billing categories for water customers affected by fires

Maui County is submitting a proposal that would establish three categories for customer billing to address impacts of the Aug. 8 wildfires in Lahaina and Kula.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:18 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is submitting a proposal that would establish three categories for customer billing to address impacts of the Aug. 8 wildfires in Lahaina and Upper Kula.

Mayor Richard Bissen said the categories will help to alleviate some of the hardship residents in disaster-affected areas are experiencing.

“Itʻs necessary to take into account the circumstances our residents are facing from the devastating fires,” he said.

The proposed categories are:

Category 1: Customers whose houses were destroyed.

Officials said the Department of Water Supply has temporarily canceled water service for those impacted until the property owner is ready for reconnection. Under this category, customers may request Temporary Irrigation Rates for the maintenance of lawns, crops or gardens if applicable.

Category 2: Customers whose water was used to assist in extinguishing the August wildfires.

Those who fall under this category will need to fill out a claim form and submit it to the County Clerk’s Office for reimbursement. Claim forms can be obtained at the county website.

Category 3: Customers in Unsafe Water Advisory areas due to the wildfires.

Pending County Council approval, customers in the Unsafe Water Advisory areas would only pay the base water service charge based on the size of your meter.

The water service charges per meter per month are $22.77 for a 5/8-inch meter, $36.80 for a 3/4 -inch meter, $54.63 for a 1-inch meter, $104.65 for a 1.5-inch meter, $162.15 for a 2-inch meter, $286.35 for a 3-inch meter, $496.80 for a 4-inch meter, $911.95 for a 6-inch meter and $1,438.65 for an 8-inch meter.

The proposal was sent to the Maui County Council for consideration and approval.

