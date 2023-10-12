Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Kalihi volleyball club is back with state-of-the-art facilities to elevate athletes to the next level

The Spike and Serve volleyball club is back open in Kalihi with some extras to keep athletes in top shape.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:59 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Spike and Serve volleyball club is back open in Kalihi with some extras to keep athletes in top shape.

The facility on Colburn Street recently underwent a renovation that includes three new volleyball courts.

It also features the ‘Hawaii Move Lab,’ with a weight room, cold plunges, a sauna, saltwater float tanks, and red light recovery rooms.

This type of equipment is found in NFL facilities, and it’s the first of its kind for junior-level sports here in the islands.

All to help Hawaii athletes play at the next level.

“You look at the services across the country, and it’s all about having enough courts. It’s all about having the weight room; it’s all about having the recovery. So, I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to put together,” the founder of Spike and Serve, Kevin Wong, said.

“It’s about having the best services, the best offering, the best coaches, and with Hawaii Move Lab adding that as well. Like, I mean, that’s the, what I dreamed about when I was a kid.”

The Hawaii Move Lab is open for sessions by appointment only.

Spike and Serve has helped student-athletes acquire more than 1.7 million dollars in scholarships annually.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zippy's hosts grand opening event for first location in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Next stop, Vegas: Zippy’s gets a big Hawaii welcome in Sin City
Man, 23, seriously injured in apparent stabbing at Kapolei shopping center
24-year-old indicted for attempted murder in violent West Oahu attack
Lahaina Harbor
Lahaina tour, charter fishing operators appeal to state for solutions to get them back to work
Hawaii Island police arrest man, 36, after alleged road rage shooting
Big Island police: Suspect opened fire on driver in alleged road rage incident
Ramona volunteers with the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund teaching workers at Hamad...
Family of Hawaii woman stuck in Gaza urges government, UN to help her evacuate safely

Latest News

As a retired prosthesis expert, Ramona teaches technicians at the Hamad Rehabilitation Hospital...
Former Hawaii resident and teacher trapped in warzone moves to nearby United Nations building
HPD arrest suspect accused of attempted murder in Waianae
Grand jury indicts attempted murder suspect accused of ramming victim with vehicle
PHOTOS: People are going next level on Halloween decorations. Share yours!
PHOTOS: People are going next level on Halloween decorations. Share yours!
Hope Services Hawaii has taken some of it's shelter space and transformed it into a small...
‘Focus on healing’: Innovative hospital partnership aims to offer respite to those on the streets
State data shows the October 8th reopening of West Maui didn’t bring in a huge surge in visitor
What tourism reboot? Lackluster Maui arrivals have industry bracing for slow rebound