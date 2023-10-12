Kalihi volleyball club is back with state-of-the-art facilities to elevate athletes to the next level

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Spike and Serve volleyball club is back open in Kalihi with some extras to keep athletes in top shape.

The facility on Colburn Street recently underwent a renovation that includes three new volleyball courts.

It also features the ‘Hawaii Move Lab,’ with a weight room, cold plunges, a sauna, saltwater float tanks, and red light recovery rooms.

This type of equipment is found in NFL facilities, and it’s the first of its kind for junior-level sports here in the islands.

All to help Hawaii athletes play at the next level.

“You look at the services across the country, and it’s all about having enough courts. It’s all about having the weight room; it’s all about having the recovery. So, I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to put together,” the founder of Spike and Serve, Kevin Wong, said.

“It’s about having the best services, the best offering, the best coaches, and with Hawaii Move Lab adding that as well. Like, I mean, that’s the, what I dreamed about when I was a kid.”

The Hawaii Move Lab is open for sessions by appointment only.

Spike and Serve has helped student-athletes acquire more than 1.7 million dollars in scholarships annually.

