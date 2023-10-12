Healthier Hawaii: Starting a conversation with keiki on the Maui wildfire disaster

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been over two months since the devastating wildfires on Maui and the magnitude of the event continues to impact families in the forefront, on the sidelines and across the country.

For many, it’s been incredibly difficult to process everything that’s happened since Aug. 8.

Dr. Shaylin Chock is an adolescent and child psychiatrist at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and children and assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

She explains how parents can start a conversation with their child — from the youngest kids to teenagers — to see how they’re coping with the disaster.

Chock also shares some additional advice for parents, including how to monitor information that’s circulating on social media and getting your kids involved in community work.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.