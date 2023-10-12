Tributes
Hawaii grapples with ‘rampant’ unemployment fraud, delaying aid to wildfire survivors

Hawaii's unemployment system is not only dealing with job losses on Maui, it's being targeted once again by criminals.
By Daryl Huff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:34 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Criminals are targeting Hawaii’s unemployment insurance system while it deals with huge job losses on Maui.

The fraud has meant many jobless fire survivors are still waiting for unemployment checks.

Hawaii Labor Director Jade Butay said Wednesday that less than one-fourth of the disaster unemployment applications have been approved. He said their computer system is antiquated and staff is stretched to identify fraudulent applications.

“We’ve been contacted by FEMA that they’re seeing some, a lot of chatter on the dark web” indicating criminal plans for massive fraud, Butay said.

“Fraud is rampant again,” Butay added. “So we have ways to detect fraud. We’re trying to process them as soon as possible. Our staff is working seven days a week.”

Special Section: Maui Wildfires Disaster

Butay says of 2,200 applications for federal disaster unemployment assistance, 500 have been approved. There is also a backlog of applications for regular unemployment — with 15,161 filed since the fires with 8,731 currently being paid.

State Sen. Angus McKelvey said the state should use the governor’s emergency powers to hire a company capable of automating the process before the unemployment system is overwhelmed.

He also said the asset and income tests are too hard on victims.

“These entitlement programs don’t work. Some people are forced to shibai about their assets just to get some new aid and that is a horrible position to put victims into,” he said.

Asked how many people he believes lost jobs on Maui, Butay admits the number isn’t clear because of fraud combined with the paper processing and the antiquated computer system.

“Trying to get reliable numbers from, you know, from the antiquated mainframe is like trying to teach an elephant how to tap dance,” Butay said.

McKelvey has been promoting the idea of using the state’s substantial budget surplus to front-end financial aid to Maui fire and economic victims — and then seek federal reimbursement later.

“You could service that need through the emergency stimulus funding that would float all those boats and what a holiday it would be,” he said.

If this story sounds familiar, the state suffered the same fraud and computer issues during the pandemic. There is now about $35 million in the state budget for modernizing the system.

