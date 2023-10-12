Tributes
Hawaii Symphony Orchestra looking for new president, CEO

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:25 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fresh off their season premiere last weekend, the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra is now looking for a new president and CEO.

Dave Moss, who has been in charge since 2020, is resigning at the end of the year to take a new job on the mainland.

His last day will be December 31.

Moss hired the orchestra’s first music director and conductor during his tenure.

HSO’s next concert is on October 26 at the Waikiki Shell alongside the Hawaii Youth Symphony.

