Woman sought for information on troubling Hawaii Island missing persons case

William Bishop, 76, was reported missing on Jan. 22.
William Bishop, 76, was reported missing on Jan. 22.(Courtesy)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:01 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a bizarre twist in a missing persons case on the Big Island.

Police are now asking for help to find a 48-year old woman who may have information about the disappearance of 76-year old William Bishop, who was reported missing on Jan. 22.

The woman, Roberta Mokihana Perry, appears to be dodging police.

Two bulletins were put out asking for the public’s help on the Pahoa woman’s whereabouts, the first in September and then another last week.

“She’s been actively avoiding police contact,” said Hawaii Police Capt. Rio Amon-Wilkins. “We have made appointments with her to come in, and she’s failed to do so.”

Amon-Wilkins said Perry does have a warrant for an unrelated theft case.

Roberta Mokihana Perry
Roberta Mokihana Perry(Courtesy)

Perry is not a suspect in Bishop’s disappearance, but could have helpful information in the case.

Amon-Wilkins referred to her as “a piece of the puzzle in this investigation.”

Bishop’s family members, including son Jay, fears witnesses are too afraid to come forward and report Perry’s location to police. “It’s really unfortunate,” he said.

He added that he wants to know what happened, even if his father was a murder victim.

Daughter-in-law Rachel Bishop said she also fears the worst, but is holding out hope Bishop will be found alive. “It would be a miracle,” she said.

There are rewards being offered for information about both Perry’s whereabout and Bishop’s disappearance. Call Hawaii County police if you can help. The non-emergency number is (808) 935-3311. The Criminal Investigation Section can be reached at (808) 961-2381.

You can also email the detective at Scotty.Aloy@hawaiicounty.gov.

