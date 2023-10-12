Gift cards for guns: State to hold firearm buyback program at 2 Oahu locations
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state will hold a gun buyback event next weekend.
The state Department of Law Enforcement is offering $200 gift cards in exchange for automatic weapons, semi-automatic rifles, and ghost guns.
Gift cards of $100 will be swapped for handguns, rifles, shotguns, bump stocks, and Glock switches.
The buyback will be held Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kinau Hale on Punchbowl Street and at the Department of Transportation Waianae Corporate Base Yard on Farrington Parkway
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.