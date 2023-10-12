Tributes
Gift cards for guns: State to hold firearm buyback program at 2 Oahu locations

The state will hold a gun buyback event this weekend.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state will hold a gun buyback event next weekend.

The state Department of Law Enforcement is offering $200 gift cards in exchange for automatic weapons, semi-automatic rifles, and ghost guns.

Gift cards of $100 will be swapped for handguns, rifles, shotguns, bump stocks, and Glock switches.

The buyback will be held Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kinau Hale on Punchbowl Street and at the Department of Transportation Waianae Corporate Base Yard on Farrington Parkway

