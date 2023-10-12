First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions expected to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry conditions prevail through the forecast period. Moderate trades will continue through Thursday before giving way to a land and sea breeze pattern through the weekend. Rainfall will be limited during this time.

A new, medium-period northwest will produce a bump in surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Thursday through Friday. Another moderate, long- period north-northwest is expected to produce moderate surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Saturday into early next week. A much larger, long- period northwest swell is expected to hit next Tuesday. This swell may cause surf to reach the High Surf Warning criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands Tuesday night. Modest surf is expected to persist along south facing shores the rest of this week due to a series of medium- to long-period south to south-southwest with a good boost due on Monday.

