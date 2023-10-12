Even half a world away, passions are high in the latest Israel-Palestinian war

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The violence in the Middle East is affecting people around the world, including here in the islands, where as many as 10,000 are Jewish.

“There is probably no one who doesn’t know someone who knows someone who has lost someone, who is a relative of someone who has been kidnapped or killed,” said Cheri Weiss, the rabbi and cantor at Honolulu’s Temple Emanu-El.

The temple is hosting a vigil Thursday night, giving the Jewish community in Hawaii a chance to mourn. But as tensions rise, the temple said there will be security personnel present, and people should bring ID’s.

Similar events in big cities on the continent have drawn clashes and a heavy police presence.

“The vigil is meant to be a safe place for people who experience personal and collective grief,” Weiss said.

Grief and anger fueled a rally earlier this week at U.H. Manoa. Supporters of Israel stood on one side of the street, while on the other side, members of Students and Faculty for Justice In Palestine at U.H. held their own signs, protesting the Israeli blockade of Palestine for the past 16 years, along with Israel keeping Palestinians confined to the Gaza Strip.

Israel has controlled the ocean, the air space, the land. And Palestinians have essentially been living in an open air prison,” said Cynthia Franklin, a U.H. professor and a member of the group that supports Palestinians.

Franklin herself is Jewish. She said she feels no joy or cause for celebration over what’s happening, but understands why its happening after visiting Gaza.

“I saw Palestinians getting beat up at checkpoints. And I would add, even if Palestinians were not getting beat up at checkpoints, the existence of those checkpoints is itself a form of violence,” said Franklin.

Wherever sympathies lie, the recent days of violence have been hard for many to bear. But after decades of conflict, many are expecting this flareup to get worse before peace is possible.

“It is unfortunate, but not surprising,” Franklin said.

“Humanity. That’s what we all want to see,” Weiss said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.