After rush of applicants, a Maui relief fund shifts gears to start dispersing aid

Maui / Lahaina
Maui / Lahaina
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:53 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Organizers of a Maui relief fund are shifting their focus to dispersing aid to the victims who have applied.

The Maui Disaster Relief Fund, a joint effort by the Hawaii Catholic Community Foundation and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Wailuku, says they’re no longer accepting applications following an overwhelming response. Over 1,500 people applied for aid, according to Maui Disaster Relief Director Toni Rojas.

The fund began receiving online applications Oct. 1.

“Our goal is to get financial assistance quickly into the hands of those most in need in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires,” Rojas said. “Now, our work needs to shift gears into processing applications for immediate needs such as financial assistance for shelter, food, water, rentals and utilities.”

Organizers are now reviewing applications and eligible individuals will be notified within the next 30 to 60 days with qualified payouts following.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding of the abundance of applications received so far. We remain deeply committed to providing support to the residents of Maui who have been impacted by this tragedy,” Rojas added. “Our top priority is to address the immediate needs of the victims, and this suspension will help us do that more effectively.”

Applicants are asked not to call to follow-up, and to rest assured that their application is being reviewed if a confirmation email was received after applying.

Organizers will reassess their ability down the road to accept new applications once this round is complete.

