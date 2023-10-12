Tributes
12-inch water main break closes eastbound lanes of Vineyard Boulevard

(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:46 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are repairing a 12-inch water main break in Downtown Honolulu that has prompted the closure of all eastbound lanes on Vineyard Boulevard.

The break was reported around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

All eastbound lanes on North Vineyard Blvd between Palama Street and Pua Lane remains closed until further notice.

Anyone taking the Vineyard exit from the H-1 freeway are being detoured onto Palama Street.

Drivers are advised to expect significant delays, especially during the morning commute.

BWS says approximately eight residential customers are currently without water service. An alternate water supply will be provided.

No word yet on what caused the break or when repairs may be completed.

