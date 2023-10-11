Tributes
Wildfire survivors allowed to return to two more Lahaina burn zones this week

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:41 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lahaina residents will be able to return to two more disaster areas this Friday and Saturday.

The county is lifting restrictions for zone 6C, which includes Kahoma Village loop to Honoapiilani highway.

Officials say they will also lift restrictions on zone 15A - covering Front Street from Aholo Road to just past the Kauaula stream.

Parking passes are required.

Officials say visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, click here.

