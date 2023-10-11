Survivors experiencing homelessness before Maui disaster find refuge in new shelter

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A little more than week after opening, a Maui shelter created for those who were homeless in Lahaina before the Aug. 8 fires broke out appears to be a huge success.

More than 70 people are staying at “Puuhonua O Nene” and they say it’s been a place of refuge after so much uncertainty.

The state Department of Human Service along with other community partners like Project Vision Hawaii erected the temporary shelter on Sept. 29 near the corner of Hana Highway and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way.

Officials say it’s designed to provide a safe place for Lahaina homeless individuals.

Many of Lahaina’s homeless were staying in hotels in Kaanapali and other west side resorts, but they understood that wouldn’t last forever.

Residents in the shelter told HNN they are beyond grateful to have a bed, an air conditioned tent and a real shot at a better life.

But they admit at first, they were reluctant.

“Some kind of worker came out there and talked to us and told us to come and check this out,” said resident Renee Kaina. “At first I didn’t want to because I’m not used to going to. I’ve been living in a bush all my life, but we can check it out.”

“And this is the best place. I mean, God sent it. I love it here. I work in a kitchen now and giving back to what they give to us.”

Kaina was living in Lahaina out of her van when the fire took the little she had. She’s one of many homeless individuals who were identified and connected with this shelter.

“They provide us everything — three meals a day. Who can ask for more?” Kaina said.

She also said if it wasn’t for this place, she’s not sure where she would be. That seems to be the case for everyone else who has stepped into the shelter.

There’s a total of 150 beds. The shelter is now being opened to other homeless individuals on Maui.

If you or someone you know needs this shelter, click here.

You can also call all (808) 754-1241 or e-mail Project Vision at mauistrong@projectvisionhawaii.org.

