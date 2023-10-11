Next step, Vegas: Zippy’s gets a big Hawaii welcome in Sin City

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next stop, Zippy’s ― in Vegas!

The Hawaii favorite opened its long-awaited Las Vegas location on Tuesday to plenty of fanfare.

It’s the eatery’s first location outside of the islands.

Hawaii News Now sister station KVVU says the grand opening celebration for the new eatery included a traditional Hawaiian blessing and the untying of a maile lei by CEO Jason Higa.

Higa said about 200 people were hired to run the new location.

“Managers were trained in Hawaii for nearly one year to ensure that Zippy’s in Las Vegas performs at the same high standard for food and service as it does in Hawaii,” he said.

“This has been a culmination of years of planning, investments in people and facilities, and dedication to the vision of sharing aloha with the Las Vegas community.”

The Las Vegas Zippy’s location was first announced in 2018, but plans were delayed by COVID

The company says the building is over 20,000 square feet and features a central kitchen that will produce food and bakery items for more Zippy’s locations in the future.

Zippy’s said the location is structured the same way as many locations in Hawaii with a take-out counter, a dine-in table service restaurant, and a full-line bakery.

According to Zippy’s, the company intends to expand its menu offerings over the next few months.

