‘Merv and the Miracles’: The night little Chaminade beat Goliath on the basketball court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Dec. 23, 1982, All-American player Ralph Sampson and his University of Virginia teammates were the giants of college basketball.

But the nation’s top-ranked team fell to little Chaminade University in an upset that’s been called “The Greatest Game Never Seen” and “The Upset on Ward Avenue.”

“I remember little stories here and there about Chaminade basketball but never knew the details or the real story,” Hawaii-born filmmaker Christopher Makoto Yogi said.

He’s bringing the story of that history-making game to the big screen in a feature-length documentary called “Merv and the Miracles.”

It showcases Chaminade’s 77-to-72 stunner, and Coach Merv Lopes and his Silverswords players.

Yogi jumped at the chance to do the documentary.

“I was just so excited about this film and being involved and being able to share this story with the world,” he said.

Even though Virginia was the no. 1 ranked team in the nation when it met Chaminade, the game wasn’t televised and only about 3,000 people were in the stands at Blaisdell Arena.

Most hoops fans have seen only old newspaper clippings and a handful of photographs. “No one expected anything to happen in that game. They just thought it would be a blowout,” Yogi said.

The film is still in the early stages of production, but it’s one of the featured local projects at this year’s Hawaii International Film Festival.

The finished film will have some surprises, like home movies of the game and first-hand accounts from fans who were there.

Yogi is looking for more material.

Head to MervandtheMiracles.com to tell your story and connect with the documentarians.’

“We want to hear your perspective from people who were there,” Yogi said.

The unthinkable upset put little Chaminade University on the nation’s basketball map, and led to the annual Maui Invitational tournament that attracts college hoops’ elite.

The movie also delves into the postgame lives of Lopes and his ‘82 team.

“Coach made them realize their own worth and realize their own value,” Yogi said.

On Saturday, Yogi and Lopes will host a panel discussion at Entrepreneurs Sandbox in Kakaako, and show a sneak peek of the film. You can get more details at HIFF.org.

