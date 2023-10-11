Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Lung Association’s top doctor offers advice for Lahaina residents

Lung Association's top offers advice for Lahaina resident.
Lung Association's top offers advice for Lahaina resident.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dr. Albert Rizzo, Chief Medical Officer of the American Lung Association, is in Hawaii to talk about air quality and health and on Tuesday he gave an online and in-person talk at AlohaCare’s offices in Honolulu.

He says he expects most immediate health impacts from the wildfires to subside, but it’s still unknown what the longer-term impacts might be.

Lahaina resident Nathalia Cardenas Haro says her family members were stuck in traffic while escaping the Lahaina wildfire.

“They were in the car with the windows rolled up so they were a little bit safer, but my mom does have little bit of asthma so we’ll see how that’s going to impact her,” she said.

She’s worried about their longer term lung health after exposure to the smoke and ash. Many West Maui residents share that concern especially as area schools reopen later this month.

“The schools are very close to the impacted area,” said Haro.

Rizzo says smoke and toxic ash may cause pre-existing conditions like asthma and COPD to flare up.

“Certainly if they’ve had pre-existing conditions, it’s so important to keep them abreast of how the child is doing and it may not be the child is going to complain about certain symptoms, but they may act differently,” said Rizzo.

The state’s health maps of Maui show the air quality is good, but Pedro Haro, executive director of the Lung Association in Hawaii says anecdotally, people are getting sick.

“What we hear a lot is a persistent cough is what we are hearing and that is a lung health issue,” said Haro.

“We are hearing about people having to go into the hospital,” he added.

As families return to their burned homes, Lung officials say it’s important for people to wear full protective gear including an N95 mask.

They’re working to bring more air purifiers to Maui along with more asthma education.

The Lung Association says there needs to be health registry set up for long term monitoring. It’s hoping one could be set up through Congress with federal funding.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Old Lahaina Courthouse and County building is a candidate for restoration efforts.
‘We are still grieving’: Tourism restart in West Maui stirs mixed feelings
When the fund was announced in late August, Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey, who both have...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson addresses backlash over Maui fund: ‘I could’ve been better’
HPD arrest suspect accused of attempted murder in Waianae
Honolulu police arrest, charge woman accused of attempted murder in Waianae
Windward Pediatrics in Kaneohe
New accusers expected to file second sex misconduct suit against pediatrician
When the fund was announced in late August, Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey, who both have...
9,000 applications pour into wildfire relief fund started by Oprah and ‘The Rock’

Latest News

In 1982, nation’s top-ranked team fell to little Chaminade University in an upset that’s been...
‘Merv and the Miracles’: The night little Chaminade beat Goliath on the basketball court
Lahaina Harbor
Lahaina tour, charter fishing operators appeal to state for solutions to get them back to work
Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Check out these spook-tacular Halloween events for the whole family
The Unsafe Water Advisory for parts of Maui County was issued on August 11th
Maui County says 1K Upcountry residents still without drinkable tap water 2 months after wildfires