Lahaina tour, charter fishing operators appeal to state for solutions to get them back to work

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lahaina’s thriving commercial tour and charter fishing community was decimated by the Aug. 8 wildfire. And now those who lost their businesses say the state is failing to help some of them get back to work.

Among the vessels in Lahaina Harbor that were destroyed were four owned by Captain David Hudson’s Finest Kind Sportfishing.

Three were 35-foot commercial sport fishing vessels which anchored a thriving business.

“I realized my livelihood just ceased to exist,” Hudson said. “I employed 10 fishermen. And we’ve been working out there for over 40 years, fishing every day. And suddenly, it was all over.”

Hudson did have a potential lifeline — his 37-foot, nearly 60-year-old vessel the “Finest Kind” was in drydock in Kona, and “Captain Dave” thought he’d be back in business.

“I had a friend at Maalaea Harbor that said he would put his boat on a trailer and let me put my boat in his slips so that I could continue to work and fish and we were denied that,” Hudson said.

Boat operators worry about the short-term as years-long rebuild of Lahaina Harbor set to begin

That denial came from Boating and Ocean recreation chief Ed Underwood and the harbor agent at Maalaea, who said they were occupied with recovery at Lahaina and not ready to deal with commercial users. That decision was made in the first week of September.

Attorney Alethea Rebman has been arguing Hudson’s case with harbor officials for weeks, and says they are ignoring ideas like offshore moorings or temporary use of other harbors for the former Lahaina tenants.

“‘Your permit can’t be used here. Your permit can’t be used there,’” she said, referring to the responses she’s received. “They should be looking for ways to facilitate this. That provides a visitor industry benefit and that helps local people work. There is no indication they actually care.”

At an emotional meeting last week with West Maui boaters, Land Department Chair Dawn Chang promised that staff would look for solutions for the operators but referred them back to the same officials that have been telling them to wait for six weeks.

“We haven’t received any benefits from any direction,” Hudson said.

“The insurance companies haven’t provided us with any money yet. State unemployment, federal unemployment hasn’t come through for any of my men. Everybody is in dire straits here.”

Chang told boaters that when the harbor is finally restored, owners who had slips will be first in line for new permits. But to apply for the permits, they have to have the boats first.

