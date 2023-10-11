It could be weeks more before all Upcountry Maui residents have safe drinking water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The tap water has been declared safe for drinking in about 75% of the Upcountry Maui area impacted by the Kula wildfire.

The Unsafe Water Advisory for parts of Maui County was issued after the Aug. 8 blaze, after authorities discovered some water systems lost pressure, allowing chemicals to seep in.

The latest county maps show many of the zones in Kula that previously had drinking water advisories are now in the green. The Department of Water Supply says the remaining 1,000 residents who are still on bottled water should be cleared in a few weeks.

David Vessell lives in Upper Kula and had his advisory lifted a few weeks ago.

“I figured ... everyone would have been all good now,” he said.

But clearing areas all hinges on water tests as the county continues to flush the pipes of benzene and other potential chemicals tied to the fire.

Crews are now focusing on areas around Ainakula Road and Haleakala Highway.

“Some of the areas are far more difficult because there is more damage and the areas that are more upstream need to be done first,” said John Stufflebean, Maui County Water Supply director.

Water tanks will continue to remain in parts of upcountry Maui. The county says it will likely take several more months before the drinking water is declared safe in Lahaina.

