Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

It could be weeks more before all Upcountry Maui residents have safe drinking water

The Unsafe Water Advisory for parts of Maui County was issued on August 11th
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:08 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The tap water has been declared safe for drinking in about 75% of the Upcountry Maui area impacted by the Kula wildfire.

The Unsafe Water Advisory for parts of Maui County was issued after the Aug. 8 blaze, after authorities discovered some water systems lost pressure, allowing chemicals to seep in.

The latest county maps show many of the zones in Kula that previously had drinking water advisories are now in the green. The Department of Water Supply says the remaining 1,000 residents who are still on bottled water should be cleared in a few weeks.

David Vessell lives in Upper Kula and had his advisory lifted a few weeks ago.

“I figured ... everyone would have been all good now,” he said.

But clearing areas all hinges on water tests as the county continues to flush the pipes of benzene and other potential chemicals tied to the fire.

Crews are now focusing on areas around Ainakula Road and Haleakala Highway.

“Some of the areas are far more difficult because there is more damage and the areas that are more upstream need to be done first,” said John Stufflebean, Maui County Water Supply director.

Water tanks will continue to remain in parts of upcountry Maui. The county says it will likely take several more months before the drinking water is declared safe in Lahaina.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Old Lahaina Courthouse and County building is a candidate for restoration efforts.
‘We are still grieving’: Tourism restart in West Maui stirs mixed feelings
When the fund was announced in late August, Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey, who both have...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson addresses backlash over Maui fund: ‘I could’ve been better’
Windward Pediatrics in Kaneohe
New accusers expected to file second sex misconduct suit against pediatrician
When the fund was announced in late August, Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey, who both have...
9,000 applications pour into wildfire relief fund started by Oprah and ‘The Rock’
HPD arrest suspect accused of attempted murder in Waianae
Honolulu police arrest, charge woman accused of attempted murder in Waianae

Latest News

Hundreds of homeless people lost a lifeline last year when Hilo’s only street medicine program...
To help the hardest to house, they start with a simple question: How are you feeling today?
Lahaina Harbor
Lahaina tour, charter fishing operators appeal to state for solutions to get them back to work
Zippy's hosts grand opening event for first location in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Next stop, Vegas: Zippy’s gets a big Hawaii welcome in Sin City
FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
Experts urge further study into potential long-term health impacts of Lahaina wildfire