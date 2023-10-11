Tributes
Hawaii Island police arrest man, 36, after alleged road rage shooting

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:21 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested a man after an alleged road rage shooting in Pahoa.

Police officials say 36-year-old Adib Beyah is accused of tailgating a driver Thursday night on Papaya Farms road.

Court documents say the victim admitted he followed Beyah after Beyha passed him on the road.

And that’s when Beyha stopped, got out of his truck, and opened fire.

Police arrested Beyah after the victim picked him out of photograph lineup.

Beyah is now charged with 11 offenses, including terroristic threatening, firearms, and drug charges.

Officials say Beyah’s bail is set at $267,000.

Beyha is due back in court tomorrow.

This is an ongoing story.

This story may be updated.

