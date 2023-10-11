Flags to fly at half-staff to honor lives lost amid ongoing war between Israel and Hamas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green has ordered flags be flown at half-staff amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The flag order was issued Tuesday and was effective immediately at the Hawaii State Capitol, all state offices and agencies.

The observance is to honor the lives of those lost, including Americans, in the attacks on Israel that started over the weekend.

The number of U.S. citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to at least 22 with at least 17 more Americans unaccounted for, the State Department said Wednesday.

That’s an increase in the death toll from 14 the day before, in a war that has already claimed more than 2,200 lives on both sides.

Flags across the state will remain lowered until sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

