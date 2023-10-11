Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor lives lost amid ongoing war between Israel and Hamas

Flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday.
Flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:49 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green has ordered flags be flown at half-staff amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The flag order was issued Tuesday and was effective immediately at the Hawaii State Capitol, all state offices and agencies.

The observance is to honor the lives of those lost, including Americans, in the attacks on Israel that started over the weekend.

The number of U.S. citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to at least 22 with at least 17 more Americans unaccounted for, the State Department said Wednesday.

That’s an increase in the death toll from 14 the day before, in a war that has already claimed more than 2,200 lives on both sides.

Flags across the state will remain lowered until sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Biden confirms Americans among hostages captured in Israel, condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas militants
Family of Hawaii woman stuck in Gaza urges government, UN to help her evacuate safely
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zippy's hosts grand opening event for first location in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Next stop, Vegas: Zippy’s gets a big Hawaii welcome in Sin City
Man, 23, seriously injured in apparent stabbing at Kapolei shopping center
24-year-old indicted for attempted murder in violent West Oahu attack
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden confirms Americans among hostages captured in Israel, condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas militants
A four-bedroom apartment for $21,000 a month.
A studio for $3,000 a month? Skyrocketing Maui rents leave wildfire evacuees alarmed
Lahaina Harbor
Lahaina tour, charter fishing operators appeal to state for solutions to get them back to work

Latest News

First tank arrives in Hawaii for Red Hill defueling
Ahead of Red Hill defueling, first tanker arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
Pu‘uhonua o Nene, a temporary shelter for Maui wildfire survivors who were experiencing...
Survivors experiencing homelessness before Maui disaster find refuge in new shelter
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Early Weather Report - Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise