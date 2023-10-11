Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers expected through the weekend

By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:13 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stable, moderate trades will focus limited showers over windward and mauka slopes through Thursday.

A land and sea breeze pattern emerges from Friday onward in response to further weakening of the trades. The lighter trade winds and land/sea breeze pattern look to persist into early next week.

A slightly larger, medium-period northwest swell will likely boost surf along exposed north and west facing shores Thursday and Friday.

A moderate, long-period north-northwest swell arriving Saturday is expected to maintain moderate surf along north and west facing shores from late Saturday into early next week.

Modest surf is expected to persist along south facing shores this week due to a series of medium- to long-period south to south- southwest swells moving through the area. Another south swell is due on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

