Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Family Dollar recalling dozens of OTC drugs, consumer products sold in multiple states

Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products due to the items being...
Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products due to the items being improperly stored.(MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products that include vitamins, toothpaste and over-the-counter drugs.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the items included in the recall were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements by the discount retailer and inadvertently shipped to certain stores.

The items were sold at those stores between June 1 and Oct. 4 in 23 states, including California, Colorado, Texas and Florida.

Such items as Benadryl allergy tablets, Crest tartar control toothpaste and Vita Globe gummies are on the recall list.

The FDA says Family Dollar has notified its stores and has discontinued the sale of the affected products.

Customers who purchased any of the recalled items can return them to the store where they were purchased without a receipt.

Those with further questions regarding the recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687.

Officials also advised customers to contact their physician or healthcare provider if they are experiencing any problems that may be related to using the recalled products.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zippy's hosts grand opening event for first location in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Next stop, Vegas: Zippy’s gets a big Hawaii welcome in Sin City
Man, 23, seriously injured in apparent stabbing at Kapolei shopping center
24-year-old indicted for attempted murder in violent West Oahu attack
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden confirms Americans among hostages captured in Israel, condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas militants
A four-bedroom apartment for $21,000 a month.
A studio for $3,000 a month? Skyrocketing Maui rents leave wildfire evacuees alarmed
Lahaina Harbor
Lahaina tour, charter fishing operators appeal to state for solutions to get them back to work

Latest News

FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses before his talks with French...
Social media is awash in misinformation about Israel-Gaza war, but Musk’s X is the most egregious
First tank arrives in Hawaii for Red Hill defueling
Ahead of Red Hill defueling, first tanker arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
Henry Dinkins looks on as Breasia Terrell's little brother testifies on Aug. 14, 2023.
Man convicted of Breasia Terrell’s murder sentenced to consecutive life sentences
Supreme Court to decide if South Carolina district is racially gerrymandered
Supreme Court to decide if South Carolina district is racially gerrymandered
Supreme Court to decide if South Carolina district is racially gerrymandered