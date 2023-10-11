Ahead of Red Hill defueling, first tanker arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just days ahead of Red Hill’s defueling, a major piece of the operation has arrived on Oahu Wednesday morning.
The merchant tanker “Empire State” was brought in from Washington state and moored to the pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam around 7 a.m.
RED HILL CRISIS
It’s the first oil tanker brought to Hawaii for the operation and it will be used to transport drained fuel from Red Hill to other locations in the Pacific.
It can hold approximately 11 million gallons of fuel.
There are about 104 million gallons currently stored in the Red Hill underground tanks that will be “gravity drained.”
Defueling is slated to begin next Monday and take about three months to complete.
The Joint Task Force for Red Hill says it’s committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.
