Upcycling is a meaningful mission for this Hawaii Kai business

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Giving art and furniture new life is the mission of a Hawaii Kai business.

Items at Rebloom Hawaii, located in the Kalama Village Shopping Center, have been refurbished and are ready for sale, saving them from possibly ending up in the landfill.

The shop is also giving a boost to local artists and environmental non-profits.

“I like to buy art from local artist. Most are unknown, some are well known,” owner Lynn Kenton said. “I also buy pottery and other glassware from local artists because it’s a way of giving back to the community and helping many of these young individuals maybe stay in the islands.”

Kenton says not only is there a lot of good that comes with refurbishing items – there’s also a demand for it.

She’s been buying and refurbishing furniture and other goods for about two years. She finds what speaks to her, cleans them, and resells them. Prices in the shop range anywhere from $5 to $4,000.

“It makes me very very happy and I just love what I’m doing and I love being able to offer this to the community because it really is something new here on Oahu, this kind of store,” Kenton said.

She’s also giving back to the community with 5% of her sales goes to benefit three organizations: Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, Livable Hawaii Kai Hui and 808Cleanups. The groups dedicate themselves to cleaning up, and caring for Hawaii’s environment.

“It really is focusing on the idea that we have to take care of our resources. In order to take care of them we have to understand them, we have to respect them. And so when we start doing this like re-use, and reclaiming what some people might think of as trash, that we need to burn or go to the landfill, that’s really intervening in the problem of consumerism that is causing the issues in the first place,” Rafael Bergstrom of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii said.

“Our beaches are dirty because we’re over consuming and we’re disconnected from our resources,” he added.

Rebloom Hawaii hopes to eventually expand its storefront and bring sustainable furniture to other locations across the island.

