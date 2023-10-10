Tributes
State re-instates commission leader wrongly accused of withholding water for firefight

First Deputy to Hawaii Water Commission Kaleo Manuel was reassigned after complaint by W. Maui Landowner.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Land Board chairperson has re-instated Kaleo Manuel as deputy chair of the state Water Commission.

The Labor Board said the decision comes after the state attorney general completed her review of Manuel’s involvement in the Aug. 8 wildfires.

In wake of fires, dispute over water grows — and traditional farmers fear they’re losing

The state did not say what that review found.

Manuel was re-assigned after he was wrongly accused of withholding water needed for fighting the fires. His re-assignment angered water rights advocates across the state.

Manuel declined comment.

The state has not replied to HNN’s request for more information.

