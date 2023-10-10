State conditionally approves military’s plan to kick off Red Hill de-fueling next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has conditionally approved the military’s plan to begin removing fuel from the Red Hill underground tanks starting Monday.

The state said DOH inspectors will be on-site to oversee the de-fueling operation.

“Today’s conditional approval marks an important milestone in the process that will ultimately result in permanent closure of the Red Hill Facility and remediation of our aquifer,” said Kathleen Ho, Environmental Health deputy director at the state Health Department, in a news release.

The military plans to empty about 104 million gallons of fuel from the Red Hill underground facility.

The gravity draining will use pipelines that run through three miles of tunnels to a pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The military then plans to load the fuel onto tanker ships.

Officials expect the de-fueling to take about three months.

