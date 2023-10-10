Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

State conditionally approves military’s plan to kick off Red Hill de-fueling next week

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval...
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and Chief of Civil Engineers, leads Navy and civilian water quality recovery experts through the tunnels of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 23, 2021. The U.S. military said it's finished draining three pipelines connecting Pearl Harbor to a fuel storage facility that last year spilled jet fuel into the military installation's tap water and sickened 6,000 people. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall/U.S. Navy via AP, File)(Luke McCall | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:22 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department has conditionally approved the military’s plan to begin removing fuel from the Red Hill underground tanks starting Monday.

The state said DOH inspectors will be on-site to oversee the de-fueling operation.

“Today’s conditional approval marks an important milestone in the process that will ultimately result in permanent closure of the Red Hill Facility and remediation of our aquifer,” said Kathleen Ho, Environmental Health deputy director at the state Health Department, in a news release.

Navy Water Crisis

The military plans to empty about 104 million gallons of fuel from the Red Hill underground facility.

The gravity draining will use pipelines that run through three miles of tunnels to a pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The military then plans to load the fuel onto tanker ships.

Officials expect the de-fueling to take about three months.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Old Lahaina Courthouse and County building is a candidate for restoration efforts.
‘We are still grieving’: Tourism restart in West Maui stirs mixed feelings
When the fund was announced in late August, Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey, who both have...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson addresses backlash over Maui fund: ‘I could’ve been better’
HPD arrest suspect accused of attempted murder in Waianae
Honolulu police arrest, charge woman accused of attempted murder in Waianae
Windward Pediatrics in Kaneohe
New accusers expected to file second sex misconduct suit against pediatrician
When the fund was announced in late August, Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey, who both have...
9,000 applications pour into wildfire relief fund started by Oprah and ‘The Rock’

Latest News

Over 100 Hawaii Students Kick Off Disaster Response Training on Maui Oct. 9-11
‘I want to help’: Inspired by Maui, students gather for disaster response course
The death toll in the fighting between Israel and Hamas has climbed to at least 1,600 but more...
Biden confirms Americans among hostages captured in Israel, condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas militants
President Joe Biden on Tuesday confirmed that U.S. citizens are among the hostages captured by...
HNN News Brief (Oct. 10, 2023)
HPD arrest suspect accused of attempted murder in Waianae
Honolulu police arrest, charge woman accused of attempted murder in Waianae
Water conservation orders posted.
Over 2 months after wildfires, water in more areas on Maui declared safe to drink